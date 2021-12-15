Two Russian Tu-95MS Bombers Conduct Patrol Over Sea of Japan - Defense Ministry

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Two Russian strategic bombers Tu-95MS have conducted patrols over the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Two strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS ... performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan. The flight duration was about nine hours," the ministry told reporters.