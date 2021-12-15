UrduPoint.com

Two Russian Tu-95MS Bombers Conduct Patrol Over Sea Of Japan - Defense Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 30 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

Two Russian Tu-95MS Bombers Conduct Patrol Over Sea of Japan - Defense Ministry

Two Russian strategic bombers Tu-95MS have conducted patrols over the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Two Russian strategic bombers Tu-95MS have conducted patrols over the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Two strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS ... performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan. The flight duration was about nine hours," the ministry told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Okhotsk Japan

Recent Stories

Return of the Flip: TIME Names Galaxy Z Flip3 5G A ..

Return of the Flip: TIME Names Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Among 2021’s 100 Best Inventi ..

24 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler meets Estonia&#039;s Minister of Educati ..

RAK Ruler meets Estonia&#039;s Minister of Education and Research

30 minutes ago
 Samsung Renames its Mobile Business as MX, Further ..

Samsung Renames its Mobile Business as MX, Further Strengthening Commitment to I ..

40 minutes ago
 Week long entrepreneurial drive started at IIU

Week long entrepreneurial drive started at IIU

17 minutes ago
 Eight held with contraband

Eight held with contraband

18 minutes ago
 FESCO to hold open court on Friday

FESCO to hold open court on Friday

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.