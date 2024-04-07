Two Ships Targeted Off Yemen: Security Firm
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Two ships have been targeted off Yemen, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Sunday, raising to three the number of incidents reported in under 24 hours.
The attacks were not immediately claimed, but they coincide with a campaign by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthis against ships the rebels say are linked to Israel amid the Gaza war.
Ambrey said "a vessel was targeted... southwest of Mukalla," a Yemeni port city, without clarifying if it was hit.
It was the second attack Ambrey reported on Sunday.
Earlier, it said a projectile fell near a ship southwest of the Yemeni port of Aden.
British security agency United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said that "missile impacted the water in close proximity" to the ship.
"No damage to the vessel reported and crew reported safe," it said.
Sunday's attacks come hours after two missiles targeted a ship southwest of the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, according to both UKMTO and Ambrey.
One missile was intercepted by US-led coalition forces and the second missed the ship, according to UKMTO.
Huthi rebels have launched dozens of missile and drone strikes on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November, saying their actions are in solidarity with Palestinians during the Gaza war.
The United States, which leads an multi-national flotilla intended to protect Red Sea shipping, has since mid-January launched repeated attacks on Huthi targets in Yemen.
British warplanes have also taken part in several of the strikes.
In a televised speech on Thursday, Huthi chief Abdul Malik al-Huthi said 37 people had been killed in more than 400 strikes by US and British forces on Yemen since January.
"During these operations and attacks, 37 martyrs died and 30 others were wounded," he said, without specifying if the casualties were civilians or combatants.
The rebel leader vowed to continue strikes on Red Sea shipping, saying his fighters had launched 34 attacks over the past month.
ho/srm
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast
Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale
More Stories From World
-
Rwanda commemorates 30 years since genocide49 minutes ago
-
International community 'failed all of us' during genocide: Rwanda's Kagame59 minutes ago
-
Dominant Verstappen wins Japanese GP in Red Bull one-two1 hour ago
-
Copa del Rey triumph rewards finest Athletic in 40 years1 hour ago
-
Russian flood situation 'critical' in Orsk after burst dam2 hours ago
-
Israel says it hit Hezbollah sites in eastern Lebanon2 hours ago
-
Dominant Verstappen wins Japanese GP in Red Bull one-two2 hours ago
-
Green onion outcry: humble vegetable roils S. Korean vote3 hours ago
-
Rwanda commemorates 30 years since genocide3 hours ago
-
Formula One: Japanese Grand Prix results4 hours ago
-
China's largest freshwater lake sees rising water level4 hours ago
-
China's Yunnan sees over 12 mln visits during Qingming holiday4 hours ago