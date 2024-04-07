Open Menu

Two Ships Targeted Off Yemen: Security Firm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Two ships targeted off Yemen: security firm

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Two ships have been targeted off Yemen, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Sunday, raising to three the number of incidents reported in under 24 hours.

The attacks were not immediately claimed, but they coincide with a campaign by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthis against ships the rebels say are linked to Israel amid the Gaza war.

Ambrey said "a vessel was targeted... southwest of Mukalla," a Yemeni port city, without clarifying if it was hit.

It was the second attack Ambrey reported on Sunday.

Earlier, it said a projectile fell near a ship southwest of the Yemeni port of Aden.

British security agency United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said that "missile impacted the water in close proximity" to the ship.

"No damage to the vessel reported and crew reported safe," it said.

Sunday's attacks come hours after two missiles targeted a ship southwest of the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, according to both UKMTO and Ambrey.

One missile was intercepted by US-led coalition forces and the second missed the ship, according to UKMTO.

Huthi rebels have launched dozens of missile and drone strikes on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November, saying their actions are in solidarity with Palestinians during the Gaza war.

The United States, which leads an multi-national flotilla intended to protect Red Sea shipping, has since mid-January launched repeated attacks on Huthi targets in Yemen.

British warplanes have also taken part in several of the strikes.

In a televised speech on Thursday, Huthi chief Abdul Malik al-Huthi said 37 people had been killed in more than 400 strikes by US and British forces on Yemen since January.

"During these operations and attacks, 37 martyrs died and 30 others were wounded," he said, without specifying if the casualties were civilians or combatants.

The rebel leader vowed to continue strikes on Red Sea shipping, saying his fighters had launched 34 attacks over the past month.

ho/srm

Related Topics

Drone Attack Martyrs Shaheed Israel Water Gaza Yemen Died Aden United Kingdom United States January November Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

17 hours ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

17 hours ago
 Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

18 hours ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

18 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

18 hours ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

18 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

19 hours ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

19 hours ago
 ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

19 hours ago
 Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Coun ..

Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale

19 hours ago

More Stories From World