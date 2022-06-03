UrduPoint.com

Two Women Killed In Shooting Outside Church In Iowa - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Two Women Killed in Shooting Outside Church in Iowa - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) An adult man shot and killed two young women near the Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa, and then took his own life, police and the church said.

According to the Story County Sheriff's Office, at 6:51 p.m. (23:51 GMT) on Thursday they received multiple 911 calls reporting that a male individual had shot two people.

"At this time, the Story County Sheriff's Office can confirm that there are three people deceased, one of them being the male identified as the shooter," the office said.

The church confirmed the shooting involving "two young members" of the Cornerstone Church community.

"It is believed that an adult male shot these two victims and then took his own life," it said.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the church.

