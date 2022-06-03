Two Women Killed in US Church Shooting, Suspect Shooter Dies - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) An unidentified man shot and killed two women near Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa, local media reported, citing police.

The suspected shooter appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Story County Sheriff Nicholas Lennie said, as cited by local Des Moines Register newspaper.

The newspaper noted that the shooting occurred on Thursday night in the parking lot of the church.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden during a national address urged lawmakers to take immediate action to pass new gun control laws that may help curb the trend of mass shootings in the country.