Typhoon Hinnamnor Approaches Japan's Okinawa With Wind Gusts Up To 155 Mph - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Typhoon Hinnamnor Approaches Japan's Okinawa With Wind Gusts Up to 155 mph - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Powerful typhoon Hinnamnor is moving slowly toward the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Friday, adding that stormy weather with strong gusts and high waves is expected over the weekend off the Sakishima Islands.

The typhoon, the 11th of the season, is expected to cause winds up to 234 kilometers per hour (145 miles per hour) around the Sakishima Islands and 108 kilometers per hour near Okinawa on Saturday, the news agency reported.

The weather is forecast to worsen on Sunday with winds up to 252 kilometers per hour on the Sakishima Islands, and up to 126 kilometers per hour in Okinawa, the report said.

Heavy rain is also expected from east to west of Japan with warnings of landslides, flooding, and rising river levels. There are also concerns about possible lightning strikes, strong winds, and even tornadoes, the agency reported.

On Friday, the weather agency downgraded the typhoon to "very strong" from "violent," the news agency added.

