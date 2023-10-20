Open Menu

Typhoon Sanba Brings Heavy Rain To South China's Guangdong

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Typhoon Sanba brings heavy rain to south China's Guangdong

GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Typhoon Sanba, the 16th typhoon of this year, made landfall in the coastal areas of Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province at around 9:45 a.m. Friday, according to the local meteorological service.

It is the second landfall the typhoon has made in China, after the first one was made in one of the coastal areas of south China's Hainan Province on Thursday.

The Guangdong Meteorological Service reported that under the influence of Sanba, heavy and severe rainfall affected its coastal areas including the cities of Maoming, Zhanjiang, and Yangjiang.

On early Friday, Maoming's hydrological department issued the first red flood alert of the year, the highest alert in China's four-tier color-coded weather warning system.

