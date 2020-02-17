UrduPoint.com
UAE Issues Reactor License For First Arab Nuclear Power Plant

Mon 17th February 2020 | 02:00 PM

UAE issues reactor license for first Arab nuclear power plant

The United Arab Emirates said Monday it has issued a license for a reactor at its Barakah nuclear power plant, the first in the Arab world, and that it would begin operating in the "near future"

The United Arab Emirates said Monday it has issued a license for a reactor at its Barakah nuclear power plant, the first in the Arab world, and that it would begin operating in the "near future".

The national nuclear regulator "has approved the issuance" of the operating license for the first of four reactors at the plant, Hamad al-Kaabi, the UAE representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency, told a press conference.

