Uganda's President Museveni Promotes Son To Army Chief
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Uganda's veteran leader Yoweri Museveni has appointed his son to head the country's defence forces, the East African nation's government said, capping a dizzying rise for Muhoozi Kainerugaba.
The announcement by the defence ministry late Thursday followed years of speculation that Kainerugaba, whose social media outbursts have sparked diplomatic uproars, was being groomed for the top job.
Although the 49-year-old general has in the past denied claims he intends to succeed his father -- one of Africa's longest-serving leaders -- he has enjoyed a rapid climb through Uganda's army ranks.
In a now-deleted post on X last year, Kainerugaba said he intended to run for the presidency in the 2026 elections.
He also appeared to take a dig at his father, writing: "How many agree with me that our time has come? Enough of the old people ruling us. Dominating us. It's time for our generation to shine. Retweet and like".
Following a row in 2022 over a post by Kainerugaba threatening to invade Kenya, Museveni, 79 had sought to rein in his wayward son by telling him to stay off social media when it comes to affairs of state.
Museveni, who apologised to Kenya over the outburst, has nevertheless defended his only son as a "very good general".
To many Ugandans, Kainerugaba's position as heir apparent has been obvious, but the government has in the past taken a harsh line against anyone discussing the matter.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic
Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..
Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..
FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment
India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections
HDA decides to launch grand operation against unauthorized housing schemes
Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings among public
More Stories From World
-
Blinken heads to Israel to press for 'immediate' truce in Gaza war2 minutes ago
-
Anti-migrant rhetoric surging amid flurry of elections: UN2 minutes ago
-
Down in polls, but Lula's jog goes viral2 minutes ago
-
Gangs make advances as conditions in Haiti worsen2 minutes ago
-
Japan tame North Korea in World Cup qualifiers, Son scores in draw12 minutes ago
-
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records, extending rally1 hour ago
-
Dazzling Foden puts pressure on Southgate to find England role1 hour ago
-
Rampant Portugal thrash Sweden without Ronaldo1 hour ago
-
Curacao floating market reborn after Venezuela border reopened1 hour ago
-
Golf: PGA Valspar Championship scores1 hour ago
-
Social media company Reddit surges after NYSE debut1 hour ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher2 hours ago