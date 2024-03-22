Open Menu

Uganda's President Museveni Promotes Son To Army Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Uganda's veteran leader Yoweri Museveni has appointed his son to head the country's defence forces, the East African nation's government said, capping a dizzying rise for Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The announcement by the defence ministry late Thursday followed years of speculation that Kainerugaba, whose social media outbursts have sparked diplomatic uproars, was being groomed for the top job.

Although the 49-year-old general has in the past denied claims he intends to succeed his father -- one of Africa's longest-serving leaders -- he has enjoyed a rapid climb through Uganda's army ranks.

In a now-deleted post on X last year, Kainerugaba said he intended to run for the presidency in the 2026 elections.

He also appeared to take a dig at his father, writing: "How many agree with me that our time has come? Enough of the old people ruling us. Dominating us. It's time for our generation to shine. Retweet and like".

Following a row in 2022 over a post by Kainerugaba threatening to invade Kenya, Museveni, 79 had sought to rein in his wayward son by telling him to stay off social media when it comes to affairs of state.

Museveni, who apologised to Kenya over the outburst, has nevertheless defended his only son as a "very good general".

To many Ugandans, Kainerugaba's position as heir apparent has been obvious, but the government has in the past taken a harsh line against anyone discussing the matter.

