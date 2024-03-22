Open Menu

UK, Australia Call For 'immediate Cessation Of Fighting' In Gaza

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM

UK, Australia call for 'immediate cessation of fighting' in Gaza

Adelaide, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Britain and Australia declared the need for an "immediate cessation of fighting" in Gaza, as diplomatic pressure built on Israel Friday to ditch a planned ground assault on the southern city of Rafah.

After a meeting of Australian and UK foreign and defence ministers in Adelaide, the allies issued a statement that stressed the "urgency of an immediate cessation of fighting in Gaza to allow aid to flow and hostages to be released".

The call came just hours before the United States was expected to put a resolution to the UN Security Council stressing the need for "an immediate ceasefire".

Washington has for months vetoed calls for an immediate ceasefire, hoping to shield its closest middle Eastern ally, Israel, as it tries to avenge the attacks of October 7.

Britain and Australia said cessation was needed to "allow aid to flow and hostages to be released as a crucial step toward a permanent, sustainable ceasefire."

Britain is also a veto-wielding member of the UN Security Council, along with the United States, Russia, China and France.

The Australian and UK foreign and defence ministers also condemned Russia's "full-scale, illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine" and demanded that Russia withdraw its forces.

Related Topics

Resolution Australia United Nations Israel Ukraine Russia China Washington Gaza France Adelaide United Kingdom United States October

Recent Stories

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

22 minutes ago
 SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

3 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

5 hours ago
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

15 hours ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

15 hours ago
 Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 ..

Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic

15 hours ago
 Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA Colleg ..

Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..

15 hours ago
 Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

15 hours ago
 Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Ch ..

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World