UK Citizen Pleads Guilty Of Trying To Sell Iran Power Generating Equipment - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 04:43 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) A 45-year-old citizen of the United Kingdom admitted he tried to ship an electricity generating turbine engine to Iran by pleading guilty to charges of evading US sanctions, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"[Colin] Fisher, 45, admitted in United States District Court in Pensacola that from October 1, 2017, to August 7, 2020, he worked to violate the Iranian embargo by attempting to export a Solar Mars 90 S turbine core engine and parts from the United States for delivery to an end user in Iran," the release said. "This included participating in fraudulent invoicing and using coded language with conspirators to communicate about the illegal transactions."

Law enforcement authorities managed to seize the turbine and spare parts before the equipment was shipped, apparently with the intent of providing energy needed by oil fields of Iran, the release said.

Fisher was arrested by federal agents when he arrived in Pensacola in the state of Florida from the United Arab Emirates earlier this month to consummate the sale, the release added.

Turbine Resources International CEO James Meharg, who was convicted earlier of conspiring with Fisher, is currently serving a 40-month federal prison sentence, according to the release.

Fisher faces up to 20 years imprisonment for violating sanctions and up to 10 years for attempted smuggling at a sentencing hearing scheduled for November 10, the release said.

