UK Foreign Minister Discusses AUKUS Partnership With US Counterpart

Sat 18th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Saturday she spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the new Australian-UK-US defense and security partnership (AUKUS) and Afghanistan, among other topics.

"(The United Kingdom and the United States) are close friends and allies. Great speaking to (Blinken) on issues including welcoming our new AUKUS partnership, continuing to work together on Afghanistan, working to deepen trade and security partnerships with our allies," Truss said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison together with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden declared the formation of AUKUS "which will protect and defend our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific.

"

Under the new partnership, the UK and the US committed to providing the Australian navy with the technology of nuclear-powered submarines. Australia abandoned its $66 billion contract with France in favor of the AUKUS pact, angering Paris, which was supposed to supply Canberra with 12 conventionally powered submarines under the deal. The decision was explained by the acceleration of changes in regional security.

