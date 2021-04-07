UrduPoint.com
UK Government To Send More Asylum Seekers To Camp Deemed Unsuitable For Living - Reports

The UK Home Office is planning to send more asylum seekers to a disused military facility in southern England that has been declared unsuitable for living by government inspectors, The Guardian newspaper reported on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The UK Home Office is planning to send more asylum seekers to a disused military facility in southern England that has been declared unsuitable for living by government inspectors, The Guardian newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The news outlet claimed to have seen correspondence confirming that Clearsprings Ready Home, the private contractor running Napier Barracks and other asylum accommodations, intends to bring a new intake of asylum seekers from Friday.

According to the paper, the former military camp, which witnessed protests over living conditions and a COVID-19 outbreak in January, was emptied of its last residents over the weekend.

In March, after visiting Napier Barracks and another camp in Pembrokeshire, officials from the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration and Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Prisons declared that both sites were run-down and unsuitable for accommodating people.

Back in December, several asylum seekers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity over fears of reprisals, told Sputnik that they were living in overcrowded conditions in Napier Barracks, with up to 28 men forced to share a dormitory, showers and toilets, and that immigration lawyers were not allowed into the premises.

