UK Gov't Agrees To Make Additional Payment To Civil Servants After Strikes - Union

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2023 | 09:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The UK government is ready to allocate an additional payment of 1,500 Pounds sterling ($1,878) for civil servants after a series of strikes in order to compensate for the economic burden they bore in 2022-2023, the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, PCS General Secretary Mark Serwotka held talks on the issue with UK Minister for the Cabinet Office Jeremy Quin. After the meeting, Quin sent a letter to the union, confirming the government's intent on the payments and outlining details of job security and the compensation mechanism.

"The Minister stated that the government was prepared to allow departments to pay an additional payment of £1500 to staff in recognition of the pressures that they have felt during the 2022/23 pay year.

The Minister confirmed that this followed the representations made by the trade unions," the union said in a statement.

The United Kingdom has seen a series of strikes by civil servants over the past months as people express their dissatisfaction with the worsening economic situation caused by rising energy prices and soaring inflation in the country. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports and lawyers, among others, have been taking part in the demonstrations.

