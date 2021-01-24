UrduPoint.com
UK Health Secretary Says 'Long Way' From COVID-19 Rates Low Enough To Ease Restrictions

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday that while it appears as though the national lockdown is working, the COVID-19 incidence rate remains much too high to consider easing restrictions.

"There is early evidence that the lockdown is starting to bring cases down but we're a long, long, long way away from being low enough because the case rate was incredibly high," Hancock said in a televised appearance on Sky news.

He went on to address the media reports that the government was considering paying citizens 500 Pounds ($684) weekly to remain at home, saying that the authorities are reviewing all options to motivate compliance but that such payments were not yet government policy.

A day prior, media reported that the government extended the powers of local officials to impose restrictions till July.

The UK is in the midst of its third wave of lockdowns and is posting between 30-40,000 new cases daily over the past week. This is down from 50-60,000 daily increase witnessed over the the holiday season.

