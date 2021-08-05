UK Lifts Quarantine for Fully Vaccinated Travelers From France

The United Kingdom government said on Thursday that starting from Sunday it would scrap the COVID-19 quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers arriving from France where the proportion of Beta variant cases has fallen

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The United Kingdom government said on Thursday that starting from Sunday it would scrap the COVID-19 quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers arriving from France where the proportion of Beta variant cases has fallen.

"The UK government has today (5 August 2021) announced that arrivals from France to England will no longer need to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated," the government said on its official website.

Previously, even though the 10-day quarantine was canceled for vaccinated Britons returning from the amber list, and then for all vaccinated travelers arriving from the United States and the European Union, those arriving from France still had to follow the procedure as the country witnessed the rapid spread of the Beta coronavirus strain.

"The step aligns France with the rest of the amber list now that the proportion of beta variant cases has fallen, where those who are fully vaccinated with a vaccine authorised and administered in the UK, US, or Europe do not need to quarantine when arriving in England," the government said.

At the same time, the UK government moved Austria, Germany, Latvia, Norway, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia to the green list, while Bahrain, India, Qatar, and UAE were placed on the amber list. Georgia, Mayotte, Mexico, and Reunion are moved to the red list.

Due to travel restrictions in the UK, countries have been divided into three groups. People arriving from the green list of countries do not need to comply with a 10-day quarantine. Initially, there were only 12 destinations, including popular with the British Portugal and Israel. Arrivals from the amber list have to self-isolate for 10 days unless they are fully vaccinated and come from the EU or the US, and those arriving from the countries of the red list must serve quarantine in special hotels at their own expense.