UK Prosecutors Consider Charges Against Met Officers For Taking Photos At Murder Scene

Thu 26th November 2020 | 08:10 PM

UK Prosecutors Consider Charges Against Met Officers for Taking Photos at Murder Scene

Prosecutors in the United Kingdom have been asked to consider filing charges against two Metropolitan Police officers who have been accused of taking and sharing inappropriate photographs from the scene of a double murder over the summer, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Prosecutors in the United Kingdom have been asked to consider filing charges against two Metropolitan Police officers who have been accused of taking and sharing inappropriate photographs from the scene of a double murder over the summer, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said on Thursday.

"A file of evidence relating to allegations that two police officers took inappropriate photographs at a crime scene and subsequently shared them has been referred to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), and fast time learning recommendations have been made to the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS)," the IOPC said in a press release.

A further six officers who were either aware of, viewed, or received the photographs are also the subject of a further investigation, the IOPC said.

Two officers are alleged to have taken the photographs while at the scene of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry's murder. The two women were stabbed to death in Wembley, north London, on June 7.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in July on suspicion of murdering the pair and is set to stand trial next year.

