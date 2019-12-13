UK Public May Develop Doubts Over Reelecting Prime Minister Johnson - Ex-EU Lawmaker

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The UK people may find themselves questioning whether reelecting Boris Johnson as prime minister was actually the right thing to do once some time passes after this week's extremely divisive snap election, Steven Woolfe, a former European Parliament member for North West England, told Sputnik.

The election, held on Thursday, was called by Johnson in the hopes of gaining a working majority for his Conservative Party to finally "get Brexit done." According to exit polls, the Conservative Party is on set to get the desired majority. In light of the poor results for the Labour Party, which had failed to take a clear stance on Brexit, Jeremy Corbyn announced on Friday that he would resign as party leader.

"Boris will celebrate saying he is ... the man that gets Brexit done within a year. He'll come out and be very positive, he'll say 'I'm now going to work for Britain,' but I think at the end of the day there will be some doubts in the minds of people who have elected him because they know that this has been one of the most divisive elections in many, many years," Woolfe, a pro-Brexit campaigner, said.

According to the ex-politician, although Johnson is "regarded as better" than Corbyn is for the Labour party or Jo Swinson was for the Liberal Democrats, "he is still one of the most disliked potential prime ministers."

"He has a lot of hard work to do. But you will see a jubilation, he [Johnson] will be ecstatic, but for our country, I think we have many rocky roads ahead," the Woolfe said.

Woolfe also stated that Corbyn's victory would have been a shock "in the way the establishment would feel we were shocked in 2016 with the referendum." He, in particular, pointed to the inconsistency in the Labour leader's stance who in 2016 supported leaving the European Union" but later started campaigning for a second referendum.