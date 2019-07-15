UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Says Sending Second Warship To Gulf In Pre-planned Deployment

Umer Jamshaid 40 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:00 AM

UK says sending second warship to Gulf in pre-planned deployment

Britain is bringing forward a pre-planned rotation of warships in the Gulf and the two vessels will temporarily be deployed together near Iranian waters, officials said on Friday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Britain is bringing forward a pre-planned rotation of warships in the Gulf and the two vessels will temporarily be deployed together near Iranian waters, officials said on Friday.

The HMS Duncan "is deploying to the region to ensure we maintain a continuous maritime security presence while HMS Montrose comes off task for pre-planned maintenance and crew change over," a UK government spokesman said, with a source adding that the rotation had been moved forward by a number of days as tensions in the region mount.

Related Topics

UK Montrose Government

Recent Stories

David Rose claims Pakistani govt is trying to get ..

2 minutes ago

KP Governor appoints Dr Mujaddadur Rehman as Dean ..

5 minutes ago

US Unlikely to Influence Islamabad's Cooperation W ..

5 minutes ago

Asian markets in retreat as China growth slows fur ..

20 minutes ago

UAE restores schools in Yemen, pays teachers&#039; ..

26 minutes ago

Actress Sanam Baloch celebrates 33rd birthday

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.