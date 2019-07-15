UK says sending second warship to Gulf in pre-planned deployment

Britain is bringing forward a pre-planned rotation of warships in the Gulf and the two vessels will temporarily be deployed together near Iranian waters, officials said on Friday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 )

The HMS Duncan "is deploying to the region to ensure we maintain a continuous maritime security presence while HMS Montrose comes off task for pre-planned maintenance and crew change over," a UK government spokesman said, with a source adding that the rotation had been moved forward by a number of days as tensions in the region mount.