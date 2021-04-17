UK Strain of Coronavirus Found in Colombia - President Duque

(@FahadShabbir)

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The health authorities of Colombia have confirmed two cases of the UK strain of the coronavirus in the country, Colombian President Ivan Duque said.

"Today, we have found two cases ... of the UK strain of the coronavirus," the president said on late Friday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 139.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.99 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Colombia has confirmed more than 2.61 million coronavirus cases so far, with over 67,000 fatalities.