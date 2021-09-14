UrduPoint.com

UK Unemployment Down To 4.6% In May-July 2021, Number Of Payroll Employees Rising - ONS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 02:18 PM

UK Unemployment Down to 4.6% in May-July 2021, Number of Payroll Employees Rising - ONS

Unemployment in the United Kingdom is showing signs of recovery as the spread of COVID-19 is subsiding, the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Unemployment in the United Kingdom is showing signs of recovery as the spread of COVID-19 is subsiding, the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced on Tuesday.

"In the latest period (May to July 2021), there was a quarterly increase in the employment rate of 0.5 percentage points, to 75.2%, and a decrease in the unemployment rate of 0.3 percentage points, to 4.6%. The economic inactivity rate is down 0.3 percentage points on the previous quarter, to 21.1%," the ONS said in its Tuesday report.

Nonetheless, according to the release, average unemployment among those over the age of 16 in the UK stood at 1.55 million in May-July, which is an increase of 152,000 over the same period last year.

"The number of job vacancies in June to August 2021 was 1,034,000, which is the first time vacancies have risen over 1 million since records began, and is now 249,000 above its pre-pandemic January to March 2020 level.

Vacancies grew on the quarter in June to August 2021 by 269,300 (35.2%)," the ONS said.

Average total pay (including bonuses) showed 8.3 percent growth in May-July this year (up 6.8 percent excluding bonuses).

"The number of payroll employees showed another monthly increase, up 241,000 to 29.1 million in August 2021, returning to pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic (February 2020) levels. All regions except London, Scotland and South East are now above pre-pandemic levels," the ONS said.

The number of job vacancies in the United Kingdom went up from 764,000 in March-May 2021 to 1.03 million in June-August of this year. The largest job demand was observed in the hotel and restaurant sector.

Related Topics

Hotel Job London Same United Kingdom January February March May June July August 2020 All From Million Employment

Recent Stories

Putin, Rahmon Discussed Developments in Afghanista ..

Putin, Rahmon Discussed Developments in Afghanistan, Bilateral Relations - Kreml ..

7 minutes ago
 Putin to Join SCO, CSTO Summits Via Videoconferenc ..

Putin to Join SCO, CSTO Summits Via Videoconference - Kremlin

7 minutes ago
 Israel Hopes to Overcome COVID Wave, Become Safe T ..

Israel Hopes to Overcome COVID Wave, Become Safe Tourist Destination in 1 Month ..

7 minutes ago
 Midday break rule ends tomorrow

Midday break rule ends tomorrow

26 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Iraqi Ambassador

Ajman Crown Prince receives Iraqi Ambassador

26 minutes ago
 Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as Acting CJP

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as Acting CJP

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.