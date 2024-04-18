Ukraine Calls For Energy Savings Amid Russian Strikes
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 06:32 PM
A major Ukrainian power company and the government on Thursday urged businesses to limit energy use during peak evening hours after a series of Russian strikes on the war-battered country's electricity grid
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) A major Ukrainian power company and the government on Thursday urged businesses to limit energy use during peak evening hours after a series of Russian strikes on the war-battered country's electricity grid.
Russian forces have renewed coordinated aerial attacks on Ukraine's energy production facilities, including hitting a major power plant near the capital Kyiv last week.
"Together with our colleagues, we are doing everything possible to ensure the reliable operation of the power system, but we desperately need your help," the private operator DTEK said in a statement.
"We ask businesses and all families to conserve electricity," it added.
The energy ministry issued the same plea, calling on Ukrainians living in private homes as well as industry to limit energy use for several hours each evening, citing damage caused by Russian strikes.
The energy ministry added that Ukraine had begun importing energy from neighbouring Romania, Poland and Slovakia on Wednesday to cover shortfalls in consumption.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly urged Ukraine's allies to supply more air defence systems to protect critical infrastructure.
Recent Stories
President emphasizes need for fostering atmosphere of political reconciliation
Ombudsman Punjab provides Rs13.6mln relief to 13.6 plaintiffs
DC calls for intensive anti-polio drive in ICT
Arsenal paid for 'big mistake' in Bayern defeat: Arteta
Progress of development schemes reviewed
Pak Italian Modern Centre (PIBC) Executive Director, Dr Naveed Akhtar resigns
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to holds reception in hounour of Naseer Mirza
Four govt officials killed in DI Khan firing incident
Local admin imposes section 144 in Abbottabad
Matthews leads West Indies women to convincing victory over Pakistan in series o ..
Israel bombs Gaza as Middle East tense after Iranian attack
Turkish foreign minister to hold talks with Dutch counterpart in Netherlands
More Stories From World
-
Israel bombs Gaza as Middle East tense after Iranian attack59 minutes ago
-
Turkish foreign minister to hold talks with Dutch counterpart in Netherlands59 minutes ago
-
Paris says 'no grounds' for Burkina Faso to expel French diplomats59 minutes ago
-
Human cases of bird flu 'an enormous concern': WHO1 hour ago
-
Deemah highlights Pakistan's digital potential at ICTN Asia Conference2 hours ago
-
German far-right firebrand in court for using Nazi slogan2 hours ago
-
Inter seeking Milan derby Serie A title delight2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
Germany arrests two over military base attack plot for Russia3 hours ago
-
Ukraine says hit Russian airfield in annexed Crimea3 hours ago
-
China's Wang meets Indonesia's Jokowi, president-elect Prabowo3 hours ago
-
Gauff, Raducanu shine in Stuttgart3 hours ago