Ukraine calls for energy savings amid Russian strikes

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) A major Ukrainian power company and the government on Thursday urged businesses to limit energy use during peak evening hours after a series of Russian strikes on the war-battered country's electricity grid.

Russian forces have renewed coordinated aerial attacks on Ukraine's energy production facilities, including hitting a major power plant near the capital Kyiv last week.

"Together with our colleagues, we are doing everything possible to ensure the reliable operation of the power system, but we desperately need your help," the private operator DTEK said in a statement.

"We ask businesses and all families to conserve electricity," it added.

The energy ministry issued the same plea, calling on Ukrainians living in private homes as well as industry to limit energy use for several hours each evening, citing damage caused by Russian strikes.

The energy ministry added that Ukraine had begun importing energy from neighbouring Romania, Poland and Slovakia on Wednesday to cover shortfalls in consumption.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly urged Ukraine's allies to supply more air defence systems to protect critical infrastructure.