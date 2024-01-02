Open Menu

Ukraine Military Raises Air Alerts, Warns Of Missile Threat

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Ukraine military raises air alerts, warns of missile threat

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Ukraine's military raised air alerts nationwide on Tuesday, warning there was a threat of missile strikes from Russian bombers.

"Missile danger in areas where the air alert is on! Threat of launching cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft. A total of 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers are in the air," the air force said on Telegram.

Hours earlier, the military warned that about 20 Russian strategic bombers were airborne.

After takeoffs detected from the far northern Olenya airfield and southern Engels airbase, there were multiple Tupolev Tu-95MS bombers in Russia's airspace, military officials said on Telegram.

Another four Tu-22M3 bombers had departed from Russia's Shaikovka airfield near the Belarus border.

The air force had also reported the takeoff of Tu-95s, which date back to the Soviet era, on December 29.

On that day, Russia launched a wave of strikes across Ukrainian cities, including the capital, which killed 39 people.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Alert Engels Belarus December Border From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

11 hours ago
 Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

11 hours ago
 Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving licens ..

Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving license with old fee

11 hours ago
 Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

11 hours ago
ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation ..

ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation code of conduct

12 hours ago
 Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

12 hours ago
 NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells ..

NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells Senate Education Body

12 hours ago
 Health Ministry confirms poliovirus in environment ..

Health Ministry confirms poliovirus in environmental samples

12 hours ago
 Nine injured during new year night celebratory fir ..

Nine injured during new year night celebratory firing, fireworks

13 hours ago
 CPO directs to take strict action against underage ..

CPO directs to take strict action against underage drivers, 5210 held

13 hours ago

More Stories From World