Ukraine military raises air alerts, warns of missile threat

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Ukraine's military raised air alerts nationwide on Tuesday, warning there was a threat of missile strikes from Russian bombers.

"Missile danger in areas where the air alert is on! Threat of launching cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft. A total of 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers are in the air," the air force said on Telegram.

Hours earlier, the military warned that about 20 Russian strategic bombers were airborne.

After takeoffs detected from the far northern Olenya airfield and southern Engels airbase, there were multiple Tupolev Tu-95MS bombers in Russia's airspace, military officials said on Telegram.

Another four Tu-22M3 bombers had departed from Russia's Shaikovka airfield near the Belarus border.

The air force had also reported the takeoff of Tu-95s, which date back to the Soviet era, on December 29.

On that day, Russia launched a wave of strikes across Ukrainian cities, including the capital, which killed 39 people.