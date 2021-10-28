Ukraine Proposes Sanctions Against Russia for Human Rights Violations - Deputy PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Ukraine has presented draft sanctions against a number of Russian officials, accusing them of human rights violations, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna said on Thursday.

"Ukraine has already submitted proposals for sanctioning those Russian officials in Crimea and in Moscow for violation of human rights," Stefanishyna said during the Odesa Debate forum.

Restrictive measures on Russia for allegedly threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine were first introduced on March 17, 2014. The most recent sanctions were imposed against eight Russians, including judges, prosecutors and security personnel responsible for compliance with Russian law in Crimea and Sevastopol, on October 11. The sanctions list, imposed in 2014, now includes 185 individuals and 48 entities.