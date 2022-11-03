MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated on Thursday that he expected rolling blackouts and power shortages all over Ukraine might lead to an increased birth rate.

"For real, I think that, possibly, the birth rate in Ukraine will grow because of these blackouts, because people have to stay at home... with no lights. So, this is the right time to make love and enjoy life. And I am serious about this," Kuleba said in an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

Russia has been delivering air strikes on Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure since October 10, two days after the bombing of the Crimean Bridge took place, which Moscow blames on the Ukrainian special services.

The strikes are targeted at power generating facilities, the military-industrial complex and military control and communication points all over Ukraine.

On November 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country. Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.