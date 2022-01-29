UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Fearing US Deliberately Overplaying Escalation Rhetoric - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2022 | 02:46 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fears that the United States is exaggerating the threat of the imminent invasion of Ukraine to conclude an agreement with Russia, which would give Moscow more control over the Donbas region, Politico reported, citing sources close to the Ukrainian leader and his team

The Biden administration, however, denies any such considerations are on the table, the publication went on.

The outlet notes the change in Zelenskyy's stand on the alleged Russian threat over the recent months. In November, the Ukrainian president sounded the alarm as loudly as possible. But lately, he has been increasingly frustrated with the Biden administration, Politico said, and the impact the escalation rhetoric has on local financial markets.

Moscow denies all the accusations of escalating the situation around Ukraine or posing threat to any country. At the same time, it notes that the allegations are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO weapons near Russian borders. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia does not rule out the possibility of the West purposefully "pumping up hysteria" around Ukraine and aiming to make a provocation. Lavrov also suggested that this "hysteria" is being promoting to cover up Kiev's sabotage of the Minsk agreements.

