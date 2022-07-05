UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Becomes Second Woman To Win Fields Math Medal

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Ukrainian becomes second woman to win Fields math medal

Ukraine's Maryna Viazovska paid tribute to those suffering in her war-torn country on Tuesday as she became the second woman to be awarded the Fields medal, known as the Nobel prize for mathematics

Helsinki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Ukraine's Maryna Viazovska paid tribute to those suffering in her war-torn country on Tuesday as she became the second woman to be awarded the Fields medal, known as the Nobel prize for mathematics.

Viazovska, a 37-year-old Kyiv-born math professor, received the prestigious award alongside three other winners at a ceremony in Helsinki.

"My life changed forever" when Moscow invaded Ukraine in February, she said in a video displayed at the ceremony, adding that her sisters had been evacuated from Kyiv.

"Right now Ukrainians are really paying the highest price for our beliefs and our freedom," she said.

The International Congress of Mathematicians, where the prize is awarded, was initially scheduled to be held in Russia's second city Saint Petersburg -- and opened by President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier in the year hundreds of mathematicians signed an open letter protesting the choice of the host city, and after Moscow invaded Ukraine in late February the event was moved to the Finnish capital.

The other Fields winners were France's Hugo Duminil-Copin of the University of Geneva, Britain's James Maynard of Oxford University and June Huh of Princeton in the United States.

The medal, along with $15,000 Canadian Dollars ($11,600), is awarded every four years to between two to four candidates under the age of 40 for "outstanding mathematical achievement".

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia France Helsinki Vladimir Putin Geneva Oxford Petersburg Price United States February June Congress Women Event From

Recent Stories

Blind murder case solved, one held

Blind murder case solved, one held

2 minutes ago
 Rangers arrests three involved in car theft, recov ..

Rangers arrests three involved in car theft, recovers stolen vehicle

2 minutes ago
 PICU inaugurated at BKMC Swabi

PICU inaugurated at BKMC Swabi

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest 4 drug peddlers, recovered drugs

Police arrest 4 drug peddlers, recovered drugs

2 minutes ago
 French force in Sahel leaves Mali in vast operatio ..

French force in Sahel leaves Mali in vast operation

7 minutes ago
 Rescuers gather body parts after Italy glacier col ..

Rescuers gather body parts after Italy glacier collapse

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.