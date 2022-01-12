Ukrainian, Canadian Leaders Discuss Security Issues By Phone - Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a phone conversation on international efforts to de-escalate the situation in Donbas, a possible continuation of Operation UNIFIER, and compensations to families of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, which was shot down in Iran in 2020, Zelenskyy posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

"I talked on phone with @JustinTrudeau. I briefed him on security situation in Donbas. We exchanged views on international efforts to de-escalate. We discussed a possibility of continuing #UNIFIER mission, agreed to seek fair compensation for families of #PS752 victims together," Zelenskyy posted on Twitter.

Later on Tuesday, the president's press service said that Zelenskyy proposed updating the Joint Declaration on Special Partnership between Canada and Ukraine, called on Western countries to prepare "a preventive package of sanctions against Russia," discussed Ukraine's possible ascension to NATO, and invited Trudeau to visit the republic in 2022.

"The position of Western countries in the dialogue with Russia must remain firm and decisive. It is necessary to be ready for the immediate introduction of a preventive package of sanctions against Russia to counter the Kremlin's aggressive intentions," Zelenskyy said in the statement.

In view of security talks underway with Russia this week, Zelenskyy told Trudeau that Ukraine adheres to the Euro-Atlantic course of development and that "no decisions on Ukraine should be made without Ukraine... no one but Ukraine and NATO should influence the process of our integration with the Alliance."

Discussing the issue in Donbas, Zelenskyy proposed continuing the Canadian Operation UNIFIER of training Ukrainian armed forces.

Canada's Operation UNIFIER was launched in 2015 at the request of Ukraine. According to the agreement, Canada sends nearly 200 soldiers every six months to the republic. The operation is due to conclude in March 2022.