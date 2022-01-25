Ukrainian Police Pushing Protesters Back From Parliament Building

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Police officers in Ukraine made an attempt to push demonstrators back from the parliament building in Kiev, which in turn provoked another wave of violence between police and protesters, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Business owners are rallying in Kiev, urging the government to adopt a bill on a simplified use of cash registers and other relaxations in the tax code of Ukraine. Demonstrations turned into minor clashes with police in front of the parliament building. A group of protesters attempted to enter the building, leading to violence with police.

Protesters were using smoke bombs and pepper spray against police. Several demonstrators were struck down in the melee, then brought aside for medical assistance.

Police have arrested dozens of protesters. The official information on the number of arrested and injured has not been made available.

Ukrainian entrepreneurs began protesting in November 2020 against COVID-19 measures and taxes, including laws obliging small business owners to have cash registers. On November 15, entrepreneurs declared their protest permanent and began holding regular demonstrations.