Ukrainian President to Propose Special Legal Status for Poles - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will bring a bill before parliament that seeks to grant Polish nationals a special status, the deputy chair of the parliament's legal policy committee said Sunday.

"The president of Ukraine has announced plans to present to parliament a draft law on Polish citizens' special legal status in Ukraine in the coming days," Olha Sovhyria said on social media.

Sovhyria is a member of the president's Servant of the People party.