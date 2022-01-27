Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Views US Response to Russian Initiatives as Right Strategy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak has described the US written response to the Russian security guarantees proposals as the right strategy.

"The comprehensive, well-thought-out, factual, and well-argued response of the United States to Russia's demands was coordinated with Ukraine and other European partners of America," Podoliak told the CNN broadcaster.

He added that Russia should take the opportunity to "avoid a negative scenario."