UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops Target LPR City Using HIMARS Missiles - LPR Mission To JCCC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2022 | 05:00 AM

Ukrainian Troops Target LPR City Using HIMARS Missiles - LPR Mission to JCCC

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Alchevsk late on Saturday night using the American High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), the Luhansk People's Republic's (LPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine: 01.

10 (22:10 on Saturday) from the direction of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut), at Alchevsk, with the use of MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) HIMARS (four missiles)," the LPR mission said in a statement released on Telegram.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden authorized a new $400 million drawdown of additional military assistance to Ukraine. The US Defense Department said the aid package includes four HIMARS, 1,000 rounds of 155 millimeter artillery munitions with greater precision capabilities, counter battery systems and other equipment.

Related Topics

Ukraine Luhansk From Million

Recent Stories

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

4 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

4 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious ..

PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

4 hours ago
 President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid ..

President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid-ul-Azha

4 hours ago
 Govt providing relief to poor families: Salma Butt ..

Govt providing relief to poor families: Salma Butt

4 hours ago
 UK transport minister latest Tory MP to unveil bid ..

UK transport minister latest Tory MP to unveil bid to replace Johnson

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.