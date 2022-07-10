Ukrainian Troops Target LPR City Using HIMARS Missiles - LPR Mission to JCCC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Alchevsk late on Saturday night using the American High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), the Luhansk People's Republic's (LPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine: 01.

10 (22:10 on Saturday) from the direction of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut), at Alchevsk, with the use of MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) HIMARS (four missiles)," the LPR mission said in a statement released on Telegram.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden authorized a new $400 million drawdown of additional military assistance to Ukraine. The US Defense Department said the aid package includes four HIMARS, 1,000 rounds of 155 millimeter artillery munitions with greater precision capabilities, counter battery systems and other equipment.