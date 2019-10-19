UrduPoint.com
UK's House Of Commons To Have Emergency Sitting To Discus New Brexit Deal

Sat 19th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

UK's House of Commons to Have Emergency Sitting to Discus New Brexit Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The UK Parliament's House of Commons will have an emergency sitting on Saturday to discuss the Brexit deal worked out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union.

On Thursday, London and Brussels finally reached a new Brexit deal after protracted negotiations.

The new Brexit draft has dropped the controversial Irish backstop to avoid a hard border in favor of giving the devolved parliament of Northern Ireland a say on any future arrangement concerning the territory. The agreement is now to be authorized by lawmakers in London, a step all previous deals failed to pass.

Since the beginning of WWII, the parliament sat on Saturday only three times, the last one being the Argentine's 1982 invasion of the UK-controlled Falkland Islands.

