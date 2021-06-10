UrduPoint.com
UK's Johnson Rebuffs Criticism Of Taking Plane To Cornwall For G7 Climate Change Talks

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:12 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday defended his decision to take a private jet to the G7 summit west of London, which is expected to focus on green transition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday defended his decision to take a private jet to the G7 summit west of London, which is expected to focus on green transition.

Johnson shared an image of him getting off a plane in Cornwall on Wednesday, with a message that said he would talk to fellow leaders about beating the pandemic and "building back better, fairer and greener."

The UK government said on its website that a plane trip created five times more emissions than the equivalent train journey. The Labour Party's shadow environment secretary, Luke Pollard, called Johnson's choice of transport "plane stupid.

"

"If you attack my arrival by plane, I respectfully point out that the UK is actually in the lead in developing sustainable aviation fuel. One of the points in the 10-point plan of our green industrial revolution is to get to jet zero as well as net zero," Johnson said, as quoted by Sky news.

UK, US, Canadian, French, German, Italian and Japanese leaders will be meeting in Cornwall, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) away from London, from Friday through Sunday. Australia, India, South Korea and South Africa have been invited as guest countries.

