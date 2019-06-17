UN chief condemns terrorist attacks in Kenya, Somalia

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday condemned the terrorist attacks in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu and in northeastern Kenya, which killed at least 18 people in total on Saturday

Guterres "expresses his deepest condolences to the families of those killed and to the governments and people of Kenya and Somalia," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. "He wishes a quick recovery to the injured." The secretary-general "expresses the solidarity of the United Nations with the governments of Kenya and Somalia in their efforts to fight terrorism and violent extremism," Dujarric added.

On Saturday, at least 12 Kenyan policemen were killed when their vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device in Wajir County, along the Kenya-Somalia border.

Islamist militant group al Shabaab said three Kenyan police reservists were kidnapped on Friday from the same area.

At least six people died in a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu on Saturday, claimed by al Shabaab.