UN Chief Slams Israel's Approval For New Settlements In Occupied West Bank
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 09:37 PM
The United Nations has condemned Israel’s decision to approve thousands of new housing units in the occupied West Bank, saying the move breaches international law
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The United Nations has condemned Israel’s decision to approve thousands of new housing units in the occupied West Bank, saying the move breaches international law.
“The Secretary-General condemns the decision of the Higher Planning Committee to grant approval for more than 3,400 housing units in the E1 area of the occupied West Bank,” Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are a violation of international law and run directly counter to United Nations resolutions.
The advancement of this project is an existential threat to the two-State solution,” the statement added.
The statement warned that the plan would divide the northern and southern West Bank, gravely undermining the territorial continuity of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.
The statement said the Secretary-General “reiterates his call on the Government of Israel to immediately halt all settlement activity” and urged it to “comply fully with its obligations under international law” in line with UN resolutions and the International Court of Justice’s Advisory Opinion of July 19, 2024.
Recent Stories
AC leads daily city monitoring, flood response
Punjab govt hands over THQ Shakargarh, Zafarwal to Health and Population Departm ..
FPCCI demands withdrawal of retrospective gas bills
NAB starts payment to 17,500 B4U affectees
SAPM Haroon holds meeting on National Industrial Policy
LWMC initiates cleanliness operation at Hudiara drain
Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Belgium call on Minister for Defence Production
Sindh energy minister directs KE to redress public grievances
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stand at $ 19.57 billion
Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..
Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..
Murad launches Pakistan’s largest Special Technology Zone at Education City
More Stories From World
-
Beijing Solution Expo will be unveiled at the 2025 CIFTIS4 hours ago
-
Corn cobs bring millions of yuan for Inner Mongolia farmers —- Corrected headline —-5 hours ago
-
Wang Yi’s visit to Islamabad of special significance: Chinese scholar5 hours ago
-
Corn carbs bring millions of yuan for Inner Mongolia farmers6 hours ago
-
UN chief slams Israel's approval for new settlements in occupied West Bank2 minutes ago
-
Amid ongoing Israeli attacks, ‘systematic destruction of Gaza City is already underway’: UN6 hours ago
-
China's leading grass seed company uses AI and Beidou navigation to reclaim millions of acres7 hours ago
-
Global media witnesses Jiangsu's achievements in technological innovation, industrial upgrading, cul ..7 hours ago
-
US Judge Frank Caprio, who drew huge online audience with his compassion, dies at 888 hours ago
-
Pakistan calls for fighting terrorism 'without double standards', highlights repression in Kashmir & ..12 hours ago
-
King of UK sends condolence message to Pakistan amidst monsoon flooding22 hours ago
-
China shares waste paper recycling solutions with Belt and Road partners22 hours ago