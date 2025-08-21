US Judge Frank Caprio, who drew huge online audience with his compassion, dies at 88

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Judge Frank Caprio, renowned for his compassion in the courts of the US state of Rhode Island, has died at the age of 88, his son, David Caprio, said in a social media post Wednesday.

His death following a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer was announced on his official Instagram account, where he was remembered for his "warmth" and "unwavering belief in the goodness of people".

"Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond," the statement reads. "His warmth, humour, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him."

"It was the love and support he received from all of you that lifted his spirits and boosted his soul to find the strength to fight on and outlive his diagnosis by a year and a half," David Caprio said in the video.

Caprio went viral on social media for hearing cases on traffic and parking violations and arraignments for criminal offenses. It was Caprio's empathy and humour in how he handled the cases that would touch audiences on social media.

A couple of times when a Pakistani-American man or a women appeared in his court, Judge Caprio would smilingly tell him or her that he receives a lot of fan mail from Pakistan.

Before becoming a judge, Caprio shined shoes, delivered newspapers and worked on a milk truck.

He graduated from Providence College in 1958 and began teaching American government at a local high school in Providence. While teaching, he also attended night school at the Suffolk University School of Law in Boston.

Caprio served as a Providence Municipal Court judge from 1985 to 2023.

"Caught in Providence," an Emmy-nominated tv show which ran from 2018 to 2020, highlighted Caprio's day-to-day life reviewing traffic cases and misdemeanors in Rhode Island. It skyrocketed him to fame on social media.

After being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2023, Judge Caprio said he was "fully prepared to fight as hard I can" and thanked followers for their support.

In one of his last social media posts, Judge Caprio announced he was back in hospital after suffering a "setback" in his treatment and asked his followers for their prayers.

Judge Caprio is survived by his wife, Joyce Caprio, of almost 60 years, their five children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

APP/ift