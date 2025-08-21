- Home
Global Media Witnesses Jiangsu's Achievements In Technological Innovation, Industrial Upgrading, Cultural Heritage
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 02:50 PM
NANJING (China) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Aug, 2025) A group of international journalists participated in media tour to witness Jiangsu's achievements in technological innovation, industrial upgrading and cultural heritage and province's vital role in China's path to modernization.
The media tour themed "New Dynamic Jiangsu: 2025 Global Media Tour" was hosted by Information Office of Jiangsu Provincial People’s Government and organized by Modren Express.
During the tour, journalists from Pakistan, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Netherlands and other countries along with local media persons toured Nanjing, Wuxi, Dongtai, Dafeng and Lianyungang.
In Nanjing, Jiangsu's provincial capital, the foreign media visited China's first software industry base where a large number of software and information services enterprises formed a leading national software and artificial intelligence industry cluster.
On this basis, the newly established Embodied Intelligent Robot Application Center (REIAC) which is accelerating the application of embodied artificial intelligence in humanoid robots, breaking through the critical bottleneck of large-scale data acquisition and processing, enabling robots to sense, learn and interact like humans.
Artificial intelligence and intelligent manufacturing are becoming new engines for high-quality development in Jiangsu, bringing new opportunities for global scientific and technological cooperation.
The media representatives walked into TetraBOT - a leading supplier of inspection robots and industrial intelligent quality control solutions.
They were informed that over the past eight years, TetraBOT has deployed more than 5,000 autonomous robots for more than 200 state-owned enterprises in key fields such as power and energy, becoming the leading company in China's "specialty robot" segment.
Jiangsu is promoting the upgrading of traditional industries and expanding new space for high-quality development through cutting-edge robotics and intelligent applications.
During their visit to Nanjing Novizan Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (Vazyme Biotech Co., Ltd.), they were told that as a leading global biotechnology company founded in 2012, Novozymes focuses on the design, production and application of bioactive substances, especially enzymes and antibodies, serving a wide range of life sciences, biomedicine and in vitro diagnostics.
Nanjing is speeding up the construction of an innovation high ground in the biomedical and health industry, bringing together a number of internationally competitive leading enterprises and innovation platforms to contribute the "Nanjing Plan" to the global health industry.
APP/asg
