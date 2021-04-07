UrduPoint.com
UN Hopes Afghanistan Peace Meeting Will Be Held In Istanbul Later In April - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:29 PM

The United Nations hopes to hold a peace conference on Afghanistan later this month in Istanbul, Turkey, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The United Nations hopes to hold a peace conference on Afghanistan later this month in Istanbul, Turkey, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"There are a series of consultations going on in Doha, Dushanbe with representatives of Qatar, the US, regional states, Afghan parties concerning the proposed conference that we hope will be held in Istanbul later this month," Dujarric said.

"There will also be discussions in Kabul."

Dujarric emphasized that the United Nations remains committed to finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

