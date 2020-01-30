UrduPoint.com
UN Human Rights Office Says Hackers Accessed User Directory, No Sensitive Date Compromised

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Wednesday that hackers had accessed its active user directory last year, but did not obtain sensitive information.

"The hackers did manage to access our active user directory, which contains the user IDs for our staff and devices. However, they did not succeed in accessing passwords.

Nor did they gain access to other parts of the system," the statement said.

OHCHR said it wants to assure all concerned that "the hacking attempt did not compromise sensitive information within this office."

The hack took place in July 2019 and once the agency became aware of the attack it shut down the affected servers, the UN agency said.

OHCHR added that it faces frequent attacks on its computer systems, and its IT team constantly reinforces existing safeguards to preserve the integrity of the data the systems hold.

