UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Palestine Refugee Agency To Hold Conference In October To Rally Support For Palestine

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 01:20 PM

UN Palestine Refugee Agency to Hold Conference in October to Rally Support for Palestine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is scheduled to hold an international conference this October to rally support for the organization's efforts in Palestine, UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini told Sputnik.

"An international conference on UNRWA which is planned and supposed to take place in October this year, which will need to make sure that the political support of the [UN] member states is also fully translated into matching resources for the organization," Lazzarini said.

According to the agency's head, the location of the conference is yet to be set, but it is confirmed that it will be co-hosted by the governments of Jordan and Sweden.

Lazzarini noted that UNRWA would present a blueprint to the participating UN member states on its planned activities for the next year to "promote better predictability of funding."

UNRWA provides human development and humanitarian services, including education, health care, social services, infrastructure and camp improvement, microfinance and emergency response, in armed conflict zones. Following the recent eleven-day hostilities between Israel and the Gaza Strip, the agency appealed for $38 million to support about 50,000 people seeking safety in 50 designated shelters.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Palestine Education Gaza Sweden October Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Federal Budget 2021-22 will be presented today

17 minutes ago

China Releases Mars Images Taken by Zhurong Rover ..

23 minutes ago

Budget to improve living standard of working class ..

23 minutes ago

European stocks steady at open

23 minutes ago

UK economy grows as virus lockdown eases

23 minutes ago

Indonesia dengue fever study offers hope in diseas ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.