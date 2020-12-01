UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Pleads With Ethiopia For Tigray Refugee Camp Access

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 10:20 PM

UN pleads with Ethiopia for Tigray refugee camp access

The United Nations on Tuesday pleaded with Ethiopia to allow aid to reach refugee camps in Tigray, where nearly 100,000 people from neighbouring Eritrea are thought to have run out of food

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The United Nations on Tuesday pleaded with Ethiopia to allow aid to reach refugee camps in Tigray, where nearly 100,000 people from neighbouring Eritrea are thought to have run out of food.

The UN refugee agency UNHCR said the refugees, in four camps inside the border region, were in "desperate need" of help and currently out of reach.

"Concerns are growing by the hour," UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch told reporters in Geneva.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered troops into Tigray on November 4 following alleged attacks by Tigray People's Liberation Front forces on Federal military camps in the northern region.

Abiy, who was awarded the Nobel Peace prize last year, claimed victory on Saturday. Thousands have died so far and tens of thousands have fled into neighbouring Sudan.

UNHCR has had no humanitarian access to the refugee camps in Tigray since the start of the unrest.

It is thought that stocks that were delivered beforehand to the refugees, many of whom have fled Eritrea's authoritarian government, would not last beyond the start of this week.

"The camps will have now run out of food supplies, making hunger and malnutrition a real danger -- a warning we have been issuing since the conflict began," Baloch said.

"UNHCR appeals to the government of Ethiopia to continue to fulfil its responsibility in hosting and protecting Eritrean refugees and allow humanitarians to access people who are now desperately in need." The four camps, which have been in place for more than a decade, shelter some 96,000 refugees.

Baloch also voiced alarm at unconfirmed reports of attacks, abductions and forced recruitment at the camps.

Meanwhile in Sudan, nearly 46,000 refugees from Ethiopia have now been registered, Baloch said, including more than 2,500 on Friday.

He said newly arrived refugees had reported seeing more checkpoints on roads from Ethiopia to Sudan, forcing them to take other routes.

UNHCR and its partners launched a plan at the weekend to provide urgent life-saving assistance including shelter, water and food, at a cost of $147 million, to meet the needs of up to 100,000 refugees over the next six months.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Water Died Geneva Eritrea Ethiopia Sudan November Border Stocks From Government Refugee UNHCR (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Special monitoring teams constituted to rid people ..

37 seconds ago

COVID-19 spreading in country through PDM gatherin ..

39 seconds ago

Lavrov Says Russia-Uruguay Relations Offer Great D ..

42 seconds ago

US Sanctions Garzon Network for Aiding Clan Del Go ..

3 minutes ago

EU Holds Defense, Security Consultations With Viet ..

3 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif not to be allowed to do politics on ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.