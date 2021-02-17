UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Relief Chief Allocates $15Mln For Ebola Outbreaks Response In Africa - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 01:40 AM

UN Relief Chief Allocates $15Mln for Ebola Outbreaks Response in Africa - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said on Tuesday he decided to allocate $15 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (UNCERF) to respond to the resurgence of Ebola in West and Central Africa.

"Today, I am allocating $15 million from the UNCERF to respond to the Ebola outbreaks in Guinea and the DRC [the Democratic Republic of the Congo]," Lowcock said via Twitter. "The funding will help these countries respond to the outbreak and support neighboring countries to prepare."

On Sunday, Guinea's health authorities reported an outbreak of Ebola in the Goueke sub-prefecture, located about 45 kilometers (28 miles) from Nzerekore, the country's second-largest city.

This is the first time since 2016 that Ebola has been detected in the country.

Earlier this month, the DRC also reported a new infection in the city of Butembo, located in the north-east. The case resulted in a fatality of a farmer, who was hospitalized with the virus symptoms after his spouse survived hemorrhagic fever.

The Ebola virus is transmitted from human to human via contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person. The World Health Organization estimates it to have a 50 percent fatality rate. More than 11,000 people in Guinea died during the worst-ever Ebola outbreak in history between 2014-2016.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Twitter Died Butembo Nzerekore Guinea Sunday 2016 From Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development close ..

1 hour ago

UAE banks returned AED14.47 bn received from Centr ..

2 hours ago

FNC approves three bills

2 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain introduces tighter COVID-19 counter ..

3 hours ago

US Navy Seizes Shipment of Thousands of Rifles, Ot ..

1 hour ago

Govt supports transparency in all fields: Senator

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.