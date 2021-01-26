UN rights experts urge Sri Lanka to stop 'forced' cremation of coronavirus victims' bodies

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :A group of UN human rights expertsnhave urged the Sri Lankan Government to end its policy of forced cremation of the bodies of coronavirus victims, saying it ran contrary to the beliefs of Muslims and other minorities in the country, and could foment existing prejudices, intolerance and violence.

In a joint appeal issued in Geneva, Special Rapporteurs Ahmed Shaheed, Fernand de Varennes, Clement Nyaletsossi Voule and Tlaleng Mofokeng, said that no medical or scientific evidence indicated that burying the deceased increased the risk of spreading communicable diseases such as COVID-19.

To date, more than 270 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka; a significant number have come from the minority Muslim community.

All of the deceased were cremated in line with the country's amended health guidelines for COVID-19 patients, which were issued on last March.

"We deplore the implementation of such public health decisions based on discrimination, aggressive nationalism and ethnocentrism amounting to persecution of Muslims and other minorities in the country" the experts said.

"Such hostility against the minorities exacerbates existing prejudices, intercommunal tensions, and religious intolerance, sowing fear and distrust while inciting further hatred and violence", they added.

"We are equally concerned that such a policy deters the poor and the most vulnerable from accessing public healthcare over fears of discrimination", they said, noting that it would further negatively impact the public health measures to contain the pandemic.

Information received by the experts indicates that cremation often takes place immediately after test results are provided, without granting family members reasonable time or the opportunity to cross check or receive the final test results.

There have been several cases of cremations based on erroneous information about COVID-19 test results, the experts said, while noting that the President and Prime Minister had instructed the health authorities to explore options for burials in Sri Lanka.

"However, we are concerned to learn that the recommendation to include both cremation and burial options for the disposal of bodies of COVID-19 victims by a panel of experts appointed by the State Minister for Primary Health Services, Pandemics and COVID Prevention, was reportedly disregarded by the Government", they said.

"We strongly urge the Government of Sri Lanka to stop the forced cremation of COVID-19 bodies, to take all necessary measures to combat disinformation, hate speech and stigmatization" of Muslims and other minorities, "as a vector of the pandemic, and to provide remedy and ensure accountability for cremations that were carried out by error."