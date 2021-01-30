UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council Unanimously Extends Mission In Cyprus For 6 Months - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) The UN Security Council unanimously agreed to adopt a resolution renewing the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) for six months, the Tunisian Ambassador to the United Nations Tarek Ladeb said.

"The result of the voting is as follows: the draft resolution received 15 votes in favor. The draft resolution has been adopted unanimously," Ladeb, who presides with the UN Security Council during the month of January, said following the voting procedure on Friday.

The resolution was drafted by the United Kingdom - the penholder on the issue - and reflects the UN Security Council's support for the work of UNFICYP. The mission was established in 1964 to prevent conflict between the Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

The document welcomes the intention of the UN Secretary-General to convene an informal "five plus UN meeting" with the leaders of the two Cypriot communities and the guarantor powers at the earliest convenience.

Cyprus was split between Greek and Turkish communities in 1974 after Turkey invaded the island to protect Turkish Cypriots following an uprising of Greek Cypriots that resulted in a change of government. In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus declared independence but has not been recognized by any other country except for Turkey.

The United Nations has attempted to broker a reunification dialogue, but the effort have failed and the most recent talks stalled in 2017.

