Open Menu

UN To Vote On Declaring Srebrenica Genocide Memorial Day

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 06:50 PM

UN to vote on declaring Srebrenica genocide memorial day

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The UN General Assembly will vote Thursday on establishing an annual day of remembrance for the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, despite furious opposition from Bosnian Serbs and Serbia.

The resolution written by Germany and Rwanda -- countries synonymous with mass killings in the 20th century -- would make July 11 "International Day of Remembrance of the Srebrenica Genocide".

Serbia's government said an attempt was being made to blame all Serbs and President Aleksandar Vucic said he would be at the United Nations to "fight with all my strength and heart" against the initiative.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Century United Nations Vote Germany Rwanda Serbia July All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Govt running campaign to create awareness about he ..

Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave

4 hours ago
 ‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confid ..

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework a ..

Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

10 hours ago
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

20 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

20 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

20 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

20 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

20 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

20 hours ago

More Stories From World