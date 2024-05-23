UN To Vote On Declaring Srebrenica Genocide Memorial Day
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 06:50 PM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The UN General Assembly will vote Thursday on establishing an annual day of remembrance for the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, despite furious opposition from Bosnian Serbs and Serbia.
The resolution written by Germany and Rwanda -- countries synonymous with mass killings in the 20th century -- would make July 11 "International Day of Remembrance of the Srebrenica Genocide".
Serbia's government said an attempt was being made to blame all Serbs and President Aleksandar Vucic said he would be at the United Nations to "fight with all my strength and heart" against the initiative.
