UN Welcomes US-Russia Dialogue, Its Expansion to NATO to Defuse Tensions - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The United Nations welcomes the recent virtual talks between presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden as well as a potential expansion of these discussions to NATO countries to defuse tensions, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the leaders held a two-hour virtual conference amid tensions on the Ukrainian border.

On Wednesday, Biden said he expects to announce by Friday a high-level meeting between Russia, the United States and four other key NATO countries to address Moscow's concerns about the alliance's activities in eastern Europe.

"We do welcome dialogue as we saw between the Russian Federation and the US," Dujarric said. "That it is expanded to NATO countries - we welcome that as well. Dialogue, we hope, will lead to a de-escalation of the tensions that we are seeing."