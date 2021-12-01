UrduPoint.com

Unclear If Putin Will Invade Ukraine, But Is Putting In Place Means To Do So - Blinken

Unclear If Putin Will Invade Ukraine, But Is Putting in Place Means to Do So - Blinken

The United States is not sure whether Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, but it does know that the Russian president is putting in place the capacity to do so without delay if need be, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The United States is not sure whether Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, but it does know that the Russian president is putting in place the capacity to do so without delay if need be, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"We don't know whether President Putin has made the decision to invade," Blinken said. "We do know that he's putting in place the capacity to do so on short order should he so decide."

