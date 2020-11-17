(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MAKHACHKALA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Ongoing heavy rains in Russia's Dagestan republic have damaged a wall of a fortress which is recognized a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the local government said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, part of the southern wall of the Naryn-Kala fortress next to the Orta-Kapy gates collapsed due to prolonged rains in Derbent," the press release read.

According to the press release, Derbent locals noted deteriorating cracks in the southern wall around two months ago, which purportedly occurred after recent restoration works at the fortress.

The Derbent government said it had repeatedly appealed to institutions whose remit includes repair works at the fortress' southern wall. According to the press release, the city is limited by law to carry out repairs on its own as the site is in the jurisdiction of Russia's Federal Ministry of Culture.

"All responsible agencies have been informed. Operational measures are being undertaken to allocate budgetary funds for the repair works at the wall," Viktor Chesnokov, the director of the Derbent reserve museum, was quoted as saying in the press release.

The Derbent fortress dates back to the 6th century. Located in Russia's North Caucasus region on the western coast of the Caspian Sea, it used to be part of the northern frontier of the ancient Sasanian Persian Empire. The fortification includes two parallel walls forming a barrier from the sea to the mountains. The city of Derbent was built between these walls.

The Citadel, Ancient City and Fortress Buildings of Derbent became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2003.