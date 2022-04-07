UNGA Suspends Russia From UN Human Rights Council

The UN General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council in a 93-24 vote, with 58 countries abstaining

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The UN General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council in a 93-24 vote, with 58 countries abstaining.

The US and allies initiated the move in connection with alleged atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, which Russia has called a staged provocation.

Images purporting to show the bodies of civilians killed in Bucha emerged several days after Russian troops left the area and Ukrainian forces entered following peace talks in Istanbul.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.