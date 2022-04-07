UrduPoint.com

UNGA Suspends Russia From UN Human Rights Council

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2022 | 09:17 PM

UNGA Suspends Russia From UN Human Rights Council

The UN General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council in a 93-24 vote, with 58 countries abstaining

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The UN General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council in a 93-24 vote, with 58 countries abstaining.

The US and allies initiated the move in connection with alleged atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, which Russia has called a staged provocation.

Images purporting to show the bodies of civilians killed in Bucha emerged several days after Russian troops left the area and Ukrainian forces entered following peace talks in Istanbul.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.

Related Topics

Assembly Terrorist United Nations Ukraine Russia Vote Istanbul Luhansk Donetsk February From

Recent Stories

CTD rejects media reports about arrest of terroris ..

CTD rejects media reports about arrest of terrorist involved in Anarkali blast

8 minutes ago
 Spanish Parliament Urges Prime Minister to Reconsi ..

Spanish Parliament Urges Prime Minister to Reconsider Stance on Western Sahara

9 minutes ago
 US Jobless Claims Reset to Downside With Near 55-Y ..

US Jobless Claims Reset to Downside With Near 55-Year Low in Weekly Filing - Lab ..

9 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review vaccination process ag ..

DC chairs meeting to review vaccination process against lumpy skin disease

9 minutes ago
 Russia sanctions throw spotlight on Putin's guarde ..

Russia sanctions throw spotlight on Putin's guarded private life

9 minutes ago
 Colombian flooding kills 10, several missing: auth ..

Colombian flooding kills 10, several missing: authorities

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.