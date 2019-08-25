UrduPoint.com
Unknown Drone Attacks Shiite Militia's Vehicles In Iraq - Local Official

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 11:00 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) An unknown drone has attacked two military vehicles belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an Iran-linked umbrella of mostly Shiite paramilitaries, in Al-Qaim district of the Iraqi province of Anbar, near the border with Syria, Ahmed Dilmi, the district's head, told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, Abu Mahdi Muhandis, the deputy chairman of the PMF, claimed that Israeli air forces bombed Iraqi military facilities, with the support of the United States.

"An unknown drone struck two military vehicles of the Popular Mobilization Forces in the district.

The aircraft destroyed vehicles after striking them near the district's Akkas gas field. There might be dead since both vehicles have been completely destroyed, however we continue waiting for additional information regarding the incident," Dilmi said.

Since the second half of July, a number of airstrikes reportedly has hit Shiite militia bases in Iraq. One of last ones occurred this Tuesday, causing a fire at a PMF ammo depot at al-Bakr airbase, located just north of Baghdad.

